Andrew bullying continue behind closed doors Palace doors: ‘Birthright'

Andrew does not want to come to terms with the new normal of his life.

The banished Prince, who has been sent into exile following his trueness with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, still wants to be called HRH behind closed doors.

Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop reports that actually "nothing has changed inside Royal Lodge."

A household insider said: "The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow. Andrew's made it clear - palace rules don't apply inside his walls. He insists it's his birthright - not something the King can erase."

This comes as Andrew’s former maid, Charlotte Briggs, told the Sun: "As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar."