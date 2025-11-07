Prince William applauds Brazil's young climate leaders

Prince William visits Amazon's oldest museum

Prince William met a group of young Brazilian leaders during his visit to Belem.

Amid the Prince of Wales' ongoing visit to Brazil, he had a meeting held under the British Council’s Next Generation programme.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos from the meeting on Thursday.

In the caption, William described the group as "inspiring young people" who are making real difference for "our shared future."

The caption read, "Meeting young Brazilian leaders from the British Council’s Next Generation programme here in Belém."

Adding, "These inspiring young people are driving action on climate and inclusion for our shared future."

"Museu Emílio Goeldi is the Amazon’s oldest museum and a hub of science and culture since 1866 - great to discuss insights from Next Generation Brazil here, including on the hopes and priorities of the people shaping the nation’s future," the caption further revealed.

The visit marks milestone in Prince William, the Prince of Wales outreach for his Earthshot Prize initiative.