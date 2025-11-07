Meghan Markle pushes team away with ‘I'm the smartest' approach

Meghan Markle’s business acumen is ruthlessly thrashed by an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working in her lifestyle brand called ‘As Ever,’ is accused of not valuing the opinions of people around her.

Advertisement

"She's convinced she's smarter than everyone and dismissive," - source reveals, adding: "They're just hopeless in professional settings."

This comes as Variety announces Meghan is making an acting comeback alongside stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

A source tells The Sun: "It's Meghan's way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.”

They added: "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."