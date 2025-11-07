Meghan Markle ready to take Prince William to court

Meghan Markle is seemingly ready to even to go court against Prince William it seems, and her reason is her duchy.

As of right now there are a number of fears that are running through house Sussex and they revolve around potentially losing the Duchess title Meghan Markle received at the time of her marriage to Prince Harry.

A big instigator of this fear is the recent situation that went down with Prince Andrew, because separate sources previously reported that the US-based couple was shocked when Andrew had been stripped of his prince title because that heridiatary title is thought to be “untouchable.”

Now with all that in the rear view, a source has come forward, and told RadarOnline, “Meghan's really anxious that William could one day use his position to strip her of the title.”

So much so that “she's been telling friends, 'No one's taking my 'Duchess' away.' To her, it's so much more than a title – it's tied to who she is, what she's built and how the world sees her. Losing it would feel like being written out of the story entirely.”

To the couple, and the rest of Hollywood, “Titles still matter enormously. So much of Meghan and Harry's influence – in the media, in business, in their charity work – comes from being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

So “without that, the dynamic shifts completely. Meghan understands the stakes, and she's ready to fight it in court if it comes to that.”

A friend of the couple has also since chimed in and admitted, “watching Andrew lose everything and become Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a wake-up call. Meghan has taken it as a clear warning that no title is guaranteed.”

All in all “if anyone tries to take hers, she's not going to stay silent,” they concluded by saying.