Insider exposes what other royals had a hand in stripping Andrew of his titles

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s title were stripped curtsey of of THESE royals?

It seems the wider family network, including seniors like Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton actively played a part in making sure Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s titles were removed.

Everything has been revealed by a well placed insider that is close to

According to their findings the two main players that had a hand in pushing this across the finish line was Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

The news has also been revealed by none other than a well placed palace source and they claim, “I would think the Queen had a hand in that.

Because to make anything move like this they added, “there would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache.”

The insider even chimed in themselves and offered their own reaction to the news a hole when adding, “it was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it.”

In regards to the statement that announced the stripping of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s title, it came via the King as an official communication and reads, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”