Andrew's parties for Jeffrey Epstein spark questions: ‘Why no one exposed him?

Here is why Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was never betrayed by his staff

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s parties with Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell stayed under wraps for years until accuser Virginia Giuffre stepped forward with her claims. Now one of the biggest reasons for it has been revealed.

For those unversed, its only now come to light in royal biographer Robert Jobson’s upcoming book, The Windsor Legacy.

It makes revelations about Andrew’s intimate preferences and the party he hosted for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell at Sandringham.

According to the book, “In 2000, Andrew hosted a party at Sandringham for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, apparently for her 39th birthday.”

“According to a palace source, staff were astonished to discover the bathrooms were stocked not only with toiletries, but lubricant, condoms and poppers — drugs intended to enhance sexual experiences.”

In response to that British royals expert Hilary Fordwich has sat down with Fox News Digital and claims, “‘Randy Andy’ has certainly been rather consistent with a life-long pattern of reckless personal sexual behavior. Years ago, there were rumors regarding his excessive porn-viewing … these explicit claims in recent books rather reinforce a portrayal of his deep-seated entitlement and pervasive lack of self-control.”

She also didn’t end there and instead drew focus on his “obsession” with s** and called it “part of his sense of entitlement”. She even went as far as to say that “the lack of consequences over the years contributed to his ability to simply continue with his playboy prince lifestyle,” perhaps too.

However, where courtiers, staffers and those working under Andrew were concerned, things stayed under wraps because “most sadly, courtiers and palace aides’ silence was due to the pervasive culture of deference and secrecy which has surrounded royal households throughout history.”

Plus its also true that “the royal staff are loyal,” despite the fact that “they fear repercussions,” at the same time.

For those unversed, “if one betrays the confidence of royals, future employment anywhere is at stake. And usually there are constraints imposed by confidentiality agreements,” the expert concluded by saying.