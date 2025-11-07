Meghan Markle makes a statement she's moving on with or without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle makes it clear she is ready to move on whether Prince Harry joins or not

With Meghan Markle’s new project Close Personal Friends, set to start filming in Pasadena, California alongside stars like Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid, an insider has come forward.

According to this source, Meghan’s attempt at re-entering the entertainment industry comes with a bid to “reclaim Hollywood on her own terms.”

Advertisement

According to a well placed Hollywood source, “Meghan's comeback isn't just about acting – it's about freedom. She's been itching to return to the industry, and this project feels like her stepping out from Harry's shadow.”

Furthermore, “People close to her say she's desperate to feel like herself again,” the source told RadarOnline.

According to their findings, there is one issue however, and that relates to Prince Harry because with this project now in the pipeline, “the dynamic between them has changed. Harry's supportive in public, but privately, he's struggling with how separate their worlds have become. Meghan's re-entry into Hollywood feels like a statement – that she's moving on, with or without him.”

A production crew member has since come forward as well and claims that while “she has a small part in the movie, but you'd never know it from the way people respond to her as she's being treated like the lead actress. Meghan came in with this calm confidence. She introduced herself to everyone, no entourage, no fuss. She seemed genuinely happy.”

A separate source close to the couple has also said, “Harry's energy is going into his charity and Invictus projects, but Meghan's got her sights firmly set on Hollywood again. She's been meeting with producers, fashion insiders, and streaming executives. This film isn't a side project – it's her big comeback.”