Meghan Markle gears up for a fight to the end

Meghan Markle is gearing up for a proper fight for her rights

Meghan Markle is seemingly prepping for a fight that will continue on till the end, should she feel ‘backed into a corner’.

For those unversed, rumors of this war prep comes as a direct result of the current predicament Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has found himself in, after losing his title of Prince, Duke of York and also his military honors, due to backlash surrounding his alleged connection to Virginia Giuffre.

In light of all that, a Palace insider came out and spoke to RadarOnline about the whole thing.

According to their findings, “William's very practical about the future of the monarchy. That could mean taking a hard look at how titles are used by royals who don't work for the Crown – particularly those who've built commercial ventures around them.”

Furthermore, what makes the circumstance more dire is that “William's running out of patience. He believes the Sussexes have cashed in on their royal connection while damaging the family's reputation.”

So “if he carries that view into his reign, Meghan's title could be on very shaky ground,” the insider also noted.

However, that is not to say Meghan intends to take all this lying down because “Meghan's never been short of ambition or drive, and is absolutely relentless.”

So its being warned that “if she feels pushed into a corner, she'll come out swinging – through the courts, the media, whatever it takes. For all the talk about moving on from royal life, those titles remain their foundation. She and Harry will fight hard to hold onto them.”