India edge Pakistan in rain-affected encounter of Hong Kong Sixes

Indian batter Robin Uthappa pictured during the Hong Kong Sixes match against Pakistan at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on November 7, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

HONG KONG: India beat Pakistan by two runs in a rain-curtailed match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday.

In pursuit of an 87-run target in allotted six overs, Pakistan were 41-1 in three overs when the rain interrupted the game. as per the DLS method, India were declared winners, having scored more runs at the same stage of their innings.

Pakistan started strongly as opener Khawaja Nafay sent Abhimanyu Mithun’s delivery towards the leg side for an early boundary following a couple of singles.

Nafay created some space for himself and hit two back-to-back sixes, putting India under pressure with 18 runs scored in the first over.

In the second over, Maaz Sadaqat hit Stuart Binny for six, but the seasoned pacer quickly retaliated by dismissing Sadaqat for seven runs off just three balls.

Abdul Samad came in to join Nafay and managed a single, while Nafay struggled to connect with the next three deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 25-1 after two overs.

Shahbaz Nadeem was introduced in the third over and conceded 16 runs as Nafay hit a four and a six to keep the chase alive. However, the rain washed Pakistan's hopes away.

Earlier, batting first, India were restricted to 86 at a ground where even 110 or more were chased down. Openers Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli managed to score 34 runs in just two overs.

Uthappa made 28 off 12 balls with three sixes and two fours before being dismissed by Mohammad Shahzad, who struck back strongly after an expensive start.

Shahzad also removed Binny, reducing India to 46-2.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik and Chipli then steadied the innings, with Chipli scoring 24 off 13 before falling in the penultimate over.

Karthik added a six in the final over to guide India to 86-4. Despite India’s good start, Pakistan’s bowlers — particularly Shahzad and Maaz Sadaqat — regained control in the later overs to restrict the total.

In the first match, Pakistan defeated Kuwait in a last-ball thriller thanks to skipper Abbas Afridi’s match-winning fifty who also smashed six sixes in an over.

At one stage, Pakistan required 67 off 12 deliveries, triggering Afridi to play a blinder. He remained unbeaten on 55 from just 12 balls, hitting eight sixes in total, along with his six sixes in an over.

Shahid Aziz provided valuable support, scoring 23 not out off just five balls to help seal the win.

Chasing Kuwait’s total of 123, Pakistan reached the target off the final delivery to claim victory.