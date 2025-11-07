Prince Harry shows special reverence for Canada due to THIS

Prince Harry loves Canada due to THIS

Prince Harry’s heart is filled with gratitude for Canada.

On Thursday, November 6, the Duke of Sussex, a founding patron and veteran of the Invictus Games, illuminated the True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner in Toronto with his presence.

Notably, Harry’s trip to Canada has a packed schedule, as he will be attending events related to Remembrance Day and the British equivalent of Veterans Day in the U.S.

At the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner, the British royal member made a speech in which he mentioned his wife, Meghan Markle, due to her connection to Canada.

The Duke of Sussex said, “Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me.”

“You provided a wife for me and you hosted the Invictus Games in 2017, touchstones in my life both professionally and personally,” he stated.

“Together we witnessed something extraordinary. The strength of the human spirit that shines when people who have served rise again through sport, teamwork, and a redefined purpose. That spirit, the devotion to those who serve, is something Canada embodies like no other nation,” Harry quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex first attended the event in 2016 and since then, he has been regularly visiting Toronto.