Duchess Sophie undertakes first engagement as royals reel from Andrew scandal

The royal family on Friday shared details of a royal engagement undertaken by Duchess Sophie.

Sharing multiple photos of the wife of Prince Edward, the royal family said The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at Sandhurst last week.

It said, "Her Royal Highness watched challenges take place and met participating and officiating personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF."

According to the statement, "The competition consists of activities designed to test physical, cognitive and teamwork abilities. Throughout the day, ten teams competed over five events followed by a final all teams event and prize giving."

It marks Sophie's first royal engagement since the Windsor family came under media attention due to King Charles's move against his younger brother, former Prince Andrew.

The monarch stripped the former Duke of York of his remaining royal titles and asked him to leave his royal residence after the monarch was criticized for failing to take action against the disgraced royal.

Andrew had lost his prince title just days after he announced that he would not be using his Duke of York title.







