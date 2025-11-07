Sarah Ferguson finally parts ways with Andrew amid ambitious new plans

Sarah Ferguson has finally completely parted ways with her former husband Andrew after King Charles stripped his royal titles and served him notice regarding Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Examiner, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother wants to write a memoir.

The insider tells the outlet, Sarah wants to write a memoir because she is “worried sick about money and desperate to correct what she says are a ton of falsehoods.”

The royal confidant said, “Sarah is an extremely savvy operator. She’s still hoping to crawl her way out of this mess and somehow repair her image.”

The “original plan” was for Sarah and Andrew to work on “a joint tell-all but she’s now focused on going it alone,” the insider further claimed.

Earlier, Sarah reportedly had also rejected her former husband Andrew’s major offer amid eviction notice from Royal Lodge.

King Charles has “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

Palace recently announced Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. However, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Royal expert Helena Chard while speaking to the Fox News Digital said while there is "uncertainty" over Sarah's future, "she is determined to stand on her own two feet."

The royal expert further claimed that "Sarah will not move in with Andrew. Despite always being the faithful ex-wife."

Sarah has been living with former husband Andrew on Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.