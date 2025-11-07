King Charles makes major decision for Princess Beatrice after stripping Andrew of titles

King Charles assigns Princess Beatrice major role amid Andrew scandal

King Charles has given Princess Beatrice a key role just as he officially removed her father Andrew’s, titles.

Princess Beatrice has been appointed Deputy Patron of The Outward Bound Trust, alongside Prince Edward as the Royal Patron. The appointments were announced during a poignant event for the charity’s supporters at St James’s Palace in London on Thursday.

At the event, Beatrice and Prince Edward spoke to students from Walsall Academy in the West Midlands, who told them about their Outward Bound adventure in the Lake District earlier this year.

Before Prince Edward, Andrew served as the Royal Patron of the charity, but he had to step down after his bombshell 2019 BBC interview.

The charity, which focuses on inspiring young people to find their potential through learning and adventuring in nature, noted that it’s "delighted" with the appointments.

They cheered that the announcement "signalled the start of a new chapter in its mission to support a more adventurous generation, helping young people say yes to challenge and discover what they’re truly capable of."

Before being appointed as the Deputy Patron, Beatrice served as a Trustee for the charity for six years.