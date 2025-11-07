Millie Bobby Brown makes 'first move' amid reunion

Millie Bobby Brown makes 'first move' amid 'Stranger Things' claims

Ahead of Stranger Things' final season, reports emerged that Millie Bobby Brown accused her co-star, David Harbour, of on-set bullying.



In light of this, the pair reunited at the show’s premiere in L.A., in a way that appears to signal that everything is fine between them.

Now, the body-language expert, Judi James, weighs in on the embrace the duo does on the red carpet, claiming it was Millie who made the first move in initiating what fans called a ‘cherry’ interaction.

“Millie and David are shown in two key moments here: apparently meeting up while he is signing autographs for the fans and then during their set poses on the carpet,” the expert tells the Daily Mail.

“Both times there seems to be a mutual intent to show a playful style of cheery friendliness,” she continues.

Judi further delves on the pair’s video, saying, “Millie seems to make the move to greet David in front of the fans in one clip and she approaches him with a mimed joke, holding her pen up in the air and appearing to pretend to sign an autograph close to his face while he responds by leaning back and roaring with delighted laughter.”

The pair’s reunion follows a report that Netflix spent months investigating a complaint Millie made against David. Yet, the outcome of this is still unknown.