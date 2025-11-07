George Clooney opens up about his guest appearance on 'The Golden Girls'

George Clooney recently got candid and opened up about his guest appearance on The Golden Girls.

For those unaware, the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker guest starred as a young undercover detective, Bobby Hopkins, on the 1987 sitcom The Golden Girls.

Advertisement

PEOPLE magazine received a trailer for The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20, which showed Sheryl Lee Ralph, Laverne Cox, Kelly Ripa, and Mario Lopez with Clooney.

In a teaser clip, it shows the Wolfs star and then cuts to Ralph, who asks, “Who wasn’t a fan of The Golden Girls?”

Then appears old footage of Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur). All three ladies, above the age of 50, are residing in a Miami home with Dorothy’s mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

A short video features the stars of the forthcoming new special, while Clooney and Ralph call Dorothy a very relatable character and “the master of the look” because she does not stand any kind of nonsense.

It is pertinent to mention that The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 will premiere Tuesday night, November 11, on ABC. It will later stream on Disney+ and Hulu.