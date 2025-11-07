Shawn Levy drops bombshell about Millie Bobby Brown's bullying claims against David Harbour

Shawn Levy on Millie Bobby Brown's bullying claims against David Harbour

Shawn Levy, the producer of Stranger Things, articulated his thoughts on David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown’s bullying claims.

For those unaware, Brown, who played the role of Eleven in the Horror series, has filed complaints of bullying and harassment against Harbour, who depicted the character of Jim Hopper, according to the report of Daily Mail, which came out on Saturday, November 1.

On Thursday, November 6, the 57-year-old Canadian-American filmmaker and actor attended the world premiere of Stranger Things season 5, where a reporter asked him about “news of a complaint between two stars on this show.”

Levy replied, “At the end of the day, that’s the job — you have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe. So, we did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

“I’ve read a bunch of stories and they’ve ranged from wildly inaccurate … there’s so much noise around it, but the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been [the] bedrock,” the Deadpool & Wolverine director stated.