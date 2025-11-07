Millie Bobby Brown opens up on reuniting with David Harbour amid 'bullying' reports

Millie Bobby Brown reveals honest opinion about David Harbour amid bullying reports

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her costar David Harbour, amid reports that she has accused him of bullying and harassment.

Millie seemed to quash the reports by arriving at the world premiere of Stranger Things season 5 with Harbour, hugging him and walking arm in arm.

The duo put on a loving display as they posed together on the red carpet while talking and laughing all the time.

The Enola Holmes actress also gushed over working with the Hellboy star.

"It’s been amazing," she said of joining Harbour, 50, on the red carpet. "We’re so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us, and to everyone here. This has been the last 10 years of our lives."

The actors put up a united front after the Daily Mail claimed on Saturday, November 1, that the Damsel star "filed a harassment and bullying claim" against Harbour before filming for the last season began.

Netflix, Brown, and Harbour have not yet publicly commented on the reports.

Brown and Harbour have been acting together since the first season of the hit sci-fi show. Brown was only 10 when she filmed the first season as Eleven. Harbour plays her on-screen adoptive dad and police chief Jim Hopper.