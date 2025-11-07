Remittances rise 12% year-on-year to $3.4bn in October

Four thousand US dollars are seen in this image.— Reuters

Remittances total $13bn in four months.

Saudi Arabia leads with $821mn inflows.

Remittances rise 7% month-on-month.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received remittances worth $3.4 billion in October 2025, marking an increase of 12% year-on-year and 7% month-on-month, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The cumulative inflow during July-October FY26 reached $13 billion, up 9.3% from $11.9 billion recorded in the same period last year, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Remittances in October were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($820.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($697.7 million), the United Kingdom ($487.7 million), and the United States ($290 million), the SBP added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded overseas Pakistanis for their contributions, saying the consistent rise in remittances reflected their trust in the government’s policies.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our invaluable assets, serving the nation by sending their hard-earned money,” the premier said in a statement issued on Friday.

He expressed hope that the positive trend would continue, helping stabilise Pakistan’s external account and strengthening foreign exchange reserves.