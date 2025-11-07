Prince William dodges question about family scandals during Brazil trip

Prince William avoids question about family scandals during Brazil trip

Prince William smartly dodged a personal question about "change" in his family during his trip to Brazil.

The Prince of Wales, 43, was interviewed by veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour of CNN at The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Brazil.

Christiane first asked the Prince a few questions about the competition, which finds and supports people with innovative ideas to heal the planet’s environment.

She then brought up William’s quote about embracing change that he said on Eugene Levy's Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler.

Talking about becoming king and his vision about it, William told Levy, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change — I don’t fear it."

Christiane pinpointed the quote and added, "given there has been a lot of change in your family recently," seemingly referring to the removal of William’s uncle Andrew’s titles.

But the Prince of Wales wasn’t in the mood to let Andrew’s scandals overshadow his work for the environment.

He replied, "I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change. Rather than talk about it, we're doing it. That's where I want it to be, is that, these people in here are the true, actual heroes of our time. Change will come by backing them, not by what I do."

"I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world," he added.

The interviewer referenced his past comments again, asking, "Is that what you meant when you told Eugene that you want your son to be proud of that kind of change?"

"Yeah, I think it's really important," William said. "Again, you have to provide leadership and a vision that there’s good things to come and that it’s not all negative. And for my children, particularly, knowing the planet’s going to be in a healthier, better state because of the brilliant people in this room is something that I love to tell them when they go to bed."