Prince William surprises Brazilians with unexpected move

Prince William surprised his supporters when he unexpectedly stopped his convoy to meet the people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the British royal.

The Prince of Wales was leaving the hotel on route to his last engagement in Belém ob Friday when he stopped his convoy to conduct an impromptu walk about with locals, according to a British journalist.

The heir to the British throne apparently stopped after the crowd was heard shouting “William, William.”

William arrived in Brazil on Monday to attend the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, which took place on Wednesday.

The eldest son of King Charles III expressed optimism about tackling global environmental challenges at a star-studded event in Rio de Janeiro for the fifth edition of his EarthShot Prize.

William's first visit to Latin America comes shortly before Brazil hosts the UN climate summit COP30 next week.

Named in homage to John F. Kennedy's "moonshot" goal, the award was intended to foster significant environmental progress within a decade that has now reached its midpoint.

The prize, which aims to find innovations to combat climate change, and tackle other green issues, awards five winners 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each to drive their projects.

Pop stars Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, Brazilian musicians Gilberto Gil, Seu Jorge and Anitta, along with former Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, were among those who appeared or performed at the ceremony.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan also attended.

William will attend the UN climate summit in place of his father, King Charles. On his trip, he announced initiatives for Indigenous communities and environmental activists, and visited landmarks in Rio.



