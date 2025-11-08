Prince William, Kate Middleton share joint statement after heartbreaking news

Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional tribute to holocaust survivor

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement following the death of Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg.

On Friday, the Holocaust survivor and educator passed away at the age of 95.

The official Instagram handle of the prince and princess of Wales posted the statement on behalf of the future King and Queen. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manfred Goldberg."

It further read, "Having joined him on a visit to Stutthof, we witnessed first-hand his extraordinary strength, grace and dedication to sharing his story."

"His tireless work to educate young people about the Holocaust will never be forgotten," the statement concluded with William and Kate signing off with their initials.

This comes as Prince William is on his trip to Brazil without wife Kate Middleton.