Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get calls to renounce their titles after dad Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been hit with calls to forgo their titles too

Calls have just been made for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to leave their titles as well, following the circumstances that surrounded the stripping of their own father, formerly known as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

The whole thing has been claimed by royal reporter Angela Mollard, during her interview with Sky News host Danica De Giorgio.

According to the expert, “this is an ideal opportunity to step back from those titles.”

Because “those titles were chosen by Andrew and Fergie because of their character, because of their pomposity.”

Hence “I think Beatrice and Eugenie separating themselves from their parents’ ethics, morality, character would be a good thing in the long run,” she added.

However the expert did note that “for a family once so close it’s a sad state of affairs.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding this is that the former York sisters are said to be taking “a break from it all” in Portugal” and “are leading separate lives and have their own children and careers to think about,” as per a friend.