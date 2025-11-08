Joni Mitchell made her musical comeback out of THIS fear

It is being reported that Joni Mitchell revived her music career out of the fear that her life might end soon.

The renowned Canadian and American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and painter turned 82 on November 7, 2025.

Mitchelle has breathed new life into her music career, as she wants to give back the love she has been receiving from her fans and the main reason behind her decision is that she “knows she doesn't have much time left," according to Radar Online.

Notably, the famous folk icon gave a memorable performance at the Grammy Awards in 2024, and the source told the outlet that she dragged herself for the final performance as a token of love to her ardent fans.

The insider stated, “Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs."

Getting prepared to attend the biggest night of the entertainment industry demanded significant efforts from Mitchell, as she is battling various health issues.

For those unaware, the Grammy winner developed Polio at the age of nine, which gave her left hand and leg a permanent weakness.

In 2015, she got a crippling brain aneurysm that affected her communication and walking ability. However, the intense ongoing therapy helped her relearn basic life skills and taught her to sing again.

In her 80s, Mitchell is dealing with a taxing and rare condition called Morgellons disease.

Morgellons disease is a form of delusional parasitosis, which includes “the feeling that fibers are emerging from the skin," and people with this condition "often report feeling as if something is crawling on or stinging their skin," as per the Mayo Clinic.

"Joni is struggling in so many ways, she's convinced her body will give out on her sooner than later,” the insider said.