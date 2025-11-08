Princess Anne arrives in Australia after Buckingham Palace announcement amid Sarah Ferguson plans

Princess Anne has arrived in Australia days after Sarah Ferguson’s plans were exposed amid her and Andrew crisis.

According to a report by the 7NEWS Sydney, Princess Anne has touched down in Sydney to begin what will be a military-focused tour in Australia.

The outlet shared a video of Anne on X, formerly Twitter handle and said “The 75-year-old is marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, which provides vital communication support to the defence force.”

Royal expert Richard Palmer also took to X and confirmed, “Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, has begun an official visit to Australia.”

Earlier, palace announced on its official website, “08 November 2025: The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief, Royal Australian Corps of Signals, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Australia, to mark the Centenary of the Corps.”

Meanwhile, there are also speculations, Sarah Ferguson is considering to leave UK and move to Australia amid ongoing crisis.

Royal expert Phil Dampier has shared, “Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia.

“Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her. Like many families with loved ones on the other side of the world, she would miss her daughters and grandkids.”

The royal expert continued, “But they could always visit and at least she would be free to live again.”