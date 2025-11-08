Andrew Mountbatten Windsor makes list of demands to leave Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's lenghty list of demands revealed

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has a long list of demands as he moves to Sandringham estate.

Andrew’s move comes after he was stripped of his Prince title by King Charles amid renewed backlash and new investigations into his links with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew wants an "appropriate home and a rota of staff" when he moves out of his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor. Among the staff, he wants a cook, housekeeper, gardener, and even a butler to attend to him.

He also wants to be able to roam rather than be closed indoors. His lifestyle will now be privately funded by the King.

While Andrew has agreed to hand over the lease for Royal Lodge and leave, he "has conditions and he isn’t prepared to give much ground on them".

The former Duke of York had been living in the Royal Lodge since the early 2000s along with his then wife Sarah Ferguson, who continued to live with him after their divorce. As he leaves for Sandringham, Sarah is set to make her own living arrangements and won’t be following him.

This comes after emails were recently leaked, which Andrew allegedly sent to Epstein after his conviction in 2010.

The disgraced former Prince’s sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir has also shared more details about her alleged sexual encounters with Andrew.

Andrew has also received a written request to appear before the US Congress so they can interview him about his connection to Epstein in a renewed investigation.