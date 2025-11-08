Miles Caton, Ryan Coogler, get honest about filming 'Sinners'

Miles Caton praises 'Sinners' cast for guiding him

Miles Caton has revealed which of the Sinners cast members gave him the best advice.

"I feel like [I learned] a little bit from everybody,” Caton, 20, began, adding, “I'm really cool with Mike [Michael B. Jordan], [writer and director] Ryan [Coogler], of course, [and] Omar [Benson Miller]," he told People.

"Shout out to Omar Miller, man. He's got the best advice," he gushed.

Caton also learned by simply observing director Ryan Coogler, who has also helmed the Black Panther films for Marvel.

"I learned so much from Ryan being on set — and more from what he did than the things that he told me. Just seeing how he operates, seeing the way he treats people, seeing the way he runs his ship and how everybody just has so much respect for him. It was something that I really admired and he encouraged me throughout the whole process," he explained.

Coogler admires the 20-year-old newbie just as much.

"We threw Miles Caton to the wolves. Or to the gators ... whichever you prefer," Coogler wrote in his tribute for the star, who’s one of the honorees at the TIME100 event.

He continued, "This 19-year-old kid hadn’t been in a movie before and didn’t play guitar, but we needed him to play a generational musician in our 1932 vampire horror movie about the culture that gave birth to the Delta blues — and after a worldwide search we were sure he was the one for the job."

He added, "He had to learn to play slide on a resonator guitar, write music, move to New Orleans, learn stunt choreography, get covered in special-­­effects makeup and fake blood and shoot intimate scenes and ones in the water (a stone’s throw from the aforementioned gators)."

"Most important, he had to take audiences on the emotional journey of our film Sinners, performing alongside veteran actors. Miles didn’t just do it all with grace, professionalism and humility — he made it look easy. I have never been so impressed by someone so young, and I have no doubt Miles is destined for greatness," Coogler concluded.