Sabrina Carpenter's height spotlighted after dinner with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter's height once became a topic of discussions online after the singer was spotted in New York City with her friend Taylor Swift.

The duo were pictured as they went for dinner at the Corner Store on Friday.

Swift's heels were mentioned by multiple publications as they reported on their nigh out.

"Despite dining with the petite Carpenter, she also opted to wear six-inch-high Gucci horsebit loafer slingbacks in a wine-red shade," wrote a popular entertainment website.

Carpenter on the other hand chose satin sandals, ignoring the height differences with Taylor.

A large number of fans took to social media websites, highlighting how Taylor Swift towered over her friend.

Others shared posts wondering about the exact height of Sabrina Carpenter.

For those unaware, Sabrina's actual height is 5'0".

She has embraced her height, with her album "Short 'n Sweet" and the "petite" fashion trend she promotes.

According to vogue.com "It was a night of celebrations: Sabrina Carpenter had received the news earlier that day that she was up for six Grammy nominations for her sixth album."