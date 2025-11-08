Timothée Chalamet reacts to Grammy nomination

Timothée Chalamet reacts to Grammy nominations

Timothée Chalamet on Friday took to celebrate on Instagram after the actor was nominated for a Grammy Award.

"Dream Big," he wrote while sharing a screenshot of the news that he received a nod.

According to people.com, the actor was nominated for his work on last year’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

He is among this year’s Grammy nominees in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

The nominations were announced on Friday ahead of the 68th Grammy Award ceremony to be held on Feb. 1, 2026.

The 29-year-old played the legendary singer-songwriter, 84, in the James Mangold-directed movie, which chronicled Dylan breaking into the American folk scene in the 1960s.

His lead performance also earned him plenty of critical praise, a Screen Actors Guild Award win, a Golden Globe nomination, and an Academy Award nomination.

Meanwhile, Rapper Kendrick Lamar topped the list of Grammy contenders for the second straight year with nine nominations, outpacing the seven nods for pop superstar Lady Gaga in the race for the music industry's top honors.

Lamar's "GNX" and Gaga's "MAYHEM" will compete for the prestigious album of the year trophy at the Grammy Awards 2026 ceremony in February. Neither artist has won the honor despite multiple nominations in the category.