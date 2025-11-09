Jennifer Lawrence recalls rare history with Robert Pattinson's 'Twilight'

Photo: Jennifer Lawrence reflects on almost joining Robert Pattinson for 'Twilight

Jennifer Lawrence has been opening up about a surprising brush with the Twilight universe.

In a new Vanity Fair segment, the actress joined Robert Pattinson for a lie detector test where the pair revisited their early days in Hollywood, including the roles that shaped, or almost shaped, their careers.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Lawrence revealed to the father of one that once she had auditioned for Twilight, but the part that eventually went to Pattinson's ex Kristen Stewart.

When the actor asked her whether she ever wished things had gone differently, she laughed and explained that she did not while framing the audition as just one small moment in the long path that led her to stardom.

Nonetheless, Pattinson, whose turn as Edward Cullen launched him into global fame, shared that he remains open to returning to the franchise.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if he would do another Twilight film, adding that he likes leaning into roles younger actors might not typically take.

During the same chat, Lawrence branded Khloe Kardashian as her most favourite member from the Kardashian-Jenner clan whereas she claimed that she finds Kourtney "the most annoying one."