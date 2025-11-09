'White Lotus' star imagines character's fate post season 1

Photo: 'White Lotus' star reflects on character's fate post season 1

Alexandra Daddario is imagining where her White Lotus alter ego might have ended up years after the chaotic events of season 1.

The actress, who played Rachel on the HBO hit's Hawaii-set debut season, reflected on her character's unresolved marriage storyline while promoting her new coming-of-age film I Wish You All the Best.

Advertisement

In season 1, viewers watched Rachel and her new husband Shane navigate a deeply uncomfortable honeymoon that left her questioning whether she had made a life-altering mistake.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in a recent chat, Daddario, established that she suspects Rachel never walked away.

Moreover, she believes the young writer likely stayed married to Shane, played by Jake Lacy, and has probably followed a predictable path since.

“In my mind she stayed with him. And what does that look like four years down the road? And did they have kids? There's a lot of directions that could go in,” she said.

She added that thinking about Rachel still being tied to that relationship stirs mixed emotions.

“I do think about her as a character, and it makes me sad to think that she's still out there in the creative ether with him,” she claimed.

Ultimately, Daddario said she would leave any future storyline to series creator Mike White.

“I would be very curious to see what he thinks she’s up to.”