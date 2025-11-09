Prince Harry creates suspicion with sudden Toronto trip

Prince Harry’s intentions to make amends with the Royal Family are doubted by an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who announced a trip to Toronto in clash with his estranged elder brother, Prince William, is accused of sabotaging their peace talks.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : "I don’t think Harry’s visit has overshadowed William’s big trip and I don’t know if that was the intention.

"But you do wonder whether there really had to be this clash – especially when the same thing has happened almost every year when the Earthshot prizes are awarded.

She added: "And in this year, of all years, when it seems Harry has tried to mend some bridges with his family, he surely could have used his clout to move the engagements in Canada by a few days to avoid this clash.

"If the organisers of the dinner and other events wanted him there badly enough, then they could undoubtedly have rearranged things.

"It’s not as if William’s trip to Brazil and the date of the Earthshot prize and COP 30 have not been known for months,” she noted.