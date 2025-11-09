Meghan Markle hints deeper issues with acting comeback?

Meghan Markle is struggling financially amid her acting comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is returning to acting in a movie with Lilly Collins and Brie Larson, is looking for money.

Advertisement

A source told The Daily Mail: "This was never in her plan. This confirms it. They are poor."

This comes as Meghan’s exit from acting back in 2018, after her role in Suits.

She said at the time: "I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things.

"The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the '90s - where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? - that doesn't happen anymore.

"When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pyjamas eating Chinese takeout. That's how connected the experience felt then,” Meghan noted.