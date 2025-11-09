King, Kate Middleton arrive at Royal Albert Hall for Remembrance Day service

King, Kate Middleton arrives at Royal Albert Hall for Remembrance Day service

King Charles is marking Remembrance Day with a special event.

His Majesty, alongside Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and his grandkids has arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London.

Kate and Prince George, 12, joined King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, as they pay a tribute to military services

The Sun reports: “The Princess of Wales is wearing a stunning dress by Alessandra Rich adorned with an HMS Glasgow Brooch.”

They add: “Kate is also wearing earrings which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II with her Poppy beautifully made by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. who has recently graduated from The Royal School of Needlework.”

This comes days after William and Kate have moved to their forever home in Windsor

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "With the children now back at school, there will be all sorts of activities and, no doubt, homework to keep the family busy.

She added: "She and William will both be on duty for the state visit by President Trump. Then William has the Earthshot Prize in Brazil to attend, and Catherine is now probably deeply involved in planning for her Christmas carol concert. I'm sure there will also be other engagements to do with Shaping Us and early years development.

"Also a new home beckons and a new school for George is now just one year away. The princess is also one year on from the end of her cancer treatment, and she and William are not far off celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary,” noted the expert.