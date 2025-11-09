Sarah Ferguson, Andrew engage in 'pretty intense conversations' amid uncertain futures

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew engage in 'pretty intense conversations' amid crisis

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly ‘particularly fearful’ for her former husband Andrew amid ongoing crisis.

According to a report by The Sun, per Marie Claire, the insiders have claimed Sarah "fears being caught in the crosshairs...But she is particularly fearful for Andrew as she knows he was at the center of the Epstein scandal."

The insider went on saying, Sarah Ferguson has talked about 'dark forces' potentially targeting Andrew.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother worries allegedly involve the future of the couple's daughters and whether Andrew is doomed to face even more public challenges.

However, the sources claimed Sarah and Andrew "sleep at different ends of the huge 30-room home [Royal Lodge] in Windsor and only join one another at meal times to discuss their uncertain futures."

The close confidant added Sarah and Andrew are both spending a “lot of time alone.

“Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering," the insider said.

Another source said the former couple "have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on."

In fact, Sarah is allegedly "panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place."