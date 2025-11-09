Princess Anne's grows alarmed as King Charles lets Andrew one up her

Princess Anne is taking Andrew’s situation the hardest out of all the royals

Princess Anne is seemingly having the hardest time trying to reel from the fact that Andrew, despite being stripped of his dukedom, his title of prince and his military honors as well is able to somehow remain in the line of Succession.

According to a well placed insider that is privy to the turmoil going on behind the scene, the “hardest working royal” of the Firm is finding this to be a “humiliation” towards her.

Advertisement

While speaking to Woman’s Day the source spoke out in depth and was quoted saying, “Anne would never say anything – she doesn’t have to because she’s not the only one horrified by this turn of events.”

However, “Andrew’s fall from grace is bad enough, but in 2025 for her to be behind one ‘Mr Mountbatten’ in the line of succession is alarming.”

What is pertinent to mention is that Andrew lost his rights to the dukedom of York, to his title of prince as well as to his military honors after a statement was released announcing his shift from ‘Prince Andrew to ‘Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’.

For those unversed with the statement that made it all possible, it came via an official communications from Buckingham Palace where the King said, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”