Meghan Markle exposes a clear desire to diverge from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s divide with Prince Harry grows more and more

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly taken on diverting roles, and an expert believes it seems major shifts for the couple’s marriage and living arrangements.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam is that expert in question and he feels that the way Prince Harry is moving toward charity work, compared to his wife’s dive into Hollywood celebrity stardom, signifies a divide is in the works.

Advertisement

As per his claims Meghan seems more interested in maintaining her spot in Hollywood rather than making a return to the UK, which Prince Harry has been working on behind the scenes for months.

The most significant example of thawing relations was when the King hosted his son for tea at Windsor Castle following 19 full months of radio silence.

With all that in the rearview Mr Fitzwilliams was quoted saying, “Meghan’s decision to appear as herself in a Hollywood comedy film definitely emphasises her shift towards the US.”

“But Harry still feels very deeply about his homeland and would like to spend more time in the UK,” perhaps even though “he same cannot be said for Meghan, so there’s a clear divergence in opinions there,” the author noted.

Plus “we also don’t know what will come after this film, but we do know they have Netflix projects to deliver, so this may only be the start for her in Hollywood,” he added as well.

What is pertinent to mention is that the big Hollywood comeback in question is a movie role where Meghan is said to be playing herself, and will be casted alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid as well as British actor Henry Golding.

This return comes after an eight year retirement which the Duchess announced at the time of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Now almost a decade later her film Close Personal Friends is being dubbed a “huge moment” for her according to The Sun.

In terms of what made her go for this role an insider said, “she has been approached for numerous roles over the years, but this one felt right. Everyone is thrilled to have her involved, and the details of her role have been kept under wraps.”