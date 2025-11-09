Andrew makes personal vow after suffering public stripping

Andrew has a personal and private vow to uphold

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has seemingly made a private vow to himself, its just been revealed by insiders, and involves avoiding whatever public grilling he can now that he’s been stripped publiclyof his titles, honors and dukedom even.

For those unversed, its all happened as a result of overwhelming backlash that followed the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumously released memoir titled Nobody’s Girl.

Advertisement

Ms Giuffre is known for being one of Andrew’s most vocal accusers, and even her family called for him to be stripped of the title of prince following the memoir’s release.

Now, with King Charles’ offer to move to Sandringham estate, a private abode that the monarch owns that is not run by taxpayer pounds, it seems there might be another option in the books too, that is looking more and more interesting.

It relates to Andrew's standing offer to accept refuge in a $20million villa in Abu Dhabi, in its secure royal compound which is owned by none other than UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a man known for years as Andrew’s acquaintance from as far back as their days in at Gordonstoun School in Scotland.

This other option is mainly a consideration because the former royal has just received a letter from the U.S. House Oversight Committee to appear before the 16 member Congress to aid in the investigation into Epstein's criminal network.

Committee chair Robert Garcia even said, “Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors.”

He has been asked to respond by November 20th, 2025 but according to a source close to RadarOnline, “Andrew's made it clear to those around him that he won't face another public grilling in America.”

“He feels hounded, humiliated,” and that’s why he “sees Abu Dhabi as the only place where he'll be left alone. People close to him are 100 percent certain he'll go.”

a political insider on the other hand feels this move is mainly to make sure that “awmakers are determined to send a message.” Plus “Epstein's network reached far and wide,” they said and Andrew's connection keeps coming up. If he tries to dodge questioning, they're prepared to pursue contempt charges, even if he's outside America.”