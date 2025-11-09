Sarah Ferguson heartbroken but still supportive of ex-Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson opens up on her feelings as Andrew faces ongoing scandal

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly finding it difficult to cope as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, loses his royal titles and residence, Royal Lodge.

However, according to sources, the former Duchess of York insists she is “blameless” and that she would still support her former husband.

A report by The Sun revealed that Andrew has been seen wandering the 30-room mansion "ranting to himself" and obsessively watching videos of planes.

Whereas Fergie has been “pouring her heart out” to staff at a local pub. "They are both spending a lot of time alone," the source said.

"Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering,” they added.

They shared that Fergie still sees Andrew as a good person and plans to support him in some ways.

"[Sarah] feels she is blameless but has taken what has happened recently extremely hard,” they added.

"Sarah still thinks Andrew is a good person and will always support him - but she knows her future is away from him."