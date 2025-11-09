Prince Harry admits he struggled watching Meghan Markle's on-screen passion

Prince Harry shares why Meghan Markle’s TV role left him uncomfortable

Prince Harry revealed his true feelings about watching Meghan Markle’s intimate scene on the hit legal series, Suits.

According to his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted that it left him feeling deeply uncomfortable watching the Duchess’ intimate scene.

Harry confessed that seeing his then-girlfriend in a passionate on-screen moment with co-star Patrick J. Adams made him “miserable.”

Writing about his feelings, King Charles’ son penned that he wished he could wipe it from his memory.

"I'd witnessed her [Meghan] and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote.

"I didn't need to see such things live."

Meghan, who played paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, filmed several romantic scenes before her romance with Harry began.

Reflecting on her time on the show years earlier, she onve called working with an attractive cast “one of the job perks.”

"I mean, how do you even answer that? No. Absolutely not. It's one of the job perks, right?" she said in a 2015 interview.