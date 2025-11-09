Prince Harry, Meghan Markle daughter's name set off drama inside palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle naming of daughter caused tension at palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood nickname, caused anger at Buckingham Palace.

According to a new book, many royal fans thought the name was a sweet tribute, however royal author Robert Jobson claimed that the Queen was upset when she found out through the newspapers.

In his book in The Windsor Legacy, the author claimed the late Queen even threw the paper to the floor in frustration.

Jobson said, “A Palace source has a different version of events, which is that the Queen first learned of Lilibet’s name from the morning press, and was so incensed at the affront that she threw the paper to the floor, startling her staff.”

He added, “Later, during one of the Sussexes’ final UK visits before her death, they skipped a planned tea – that daily ritual so precious to the Queen.

“What’s more, they skipped it without giving her notice. She had requested a special cake. By 5.15pm, with no word, she told staff to clear everything away.”

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they told the Queen in advance and that she supported their choice, but palace sources say otherwise.

They said in their statement, “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”