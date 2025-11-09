Palace highlights Princess Anne's royal duties in Australia with new photos

Buckingham Palace shares official photos of Princess Anne in Australia

Buckingham Palace shared new photos of Princess Anne during her visit to Australia, where she paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand soldiers at the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.

Anne, as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, a role she has held since 1977, laid a wreath and met with veterans and serving troops.

Sharing pictures from her trip, the place wrote, “In remembrance of all Australian and New Zealand soldiers, who lost their lives at war.”

They added, “Earlier today, at the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney, The Princess Royal laid a wreath and spent time with veterans and serving troops.

“Her Royal Highness is currently on a four-day visit to Australia.”

She later attended a parade at Victoria Barracks to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, wearing an Australian army uniform alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Anne also greeted 900 military guests at a garden party and praised the corps for its century of service in a speech.

“One hundred years of service, innovation and dedication is a remarkable milestone, and it is indeed a privilege, as your colonel in chief, to share in this occasion,” she said, per News.com.au.

The Princess continued, “Over the past century, the Royal Australian Corps of Signals has played a vital role in every theatre of operations where our defence force has served, from the trenches of the First World War to modern operations across the globe, your work has enabled communications, co-ordination and connectivity, often under the most challenging circumstances.”