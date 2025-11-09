WATCH: Russian helicopter crashes after spiraling out of control, killing four

The collage of photos shows a Russian military factory helicopter crashing in Dagestan region. — Screengrab via Instagram/geonewsdottv

At least four people were killed and two others injured when a helicopter carrying employees of a Russian military factory crashed in Russia’s southern Dagestan region.

The incident, caught on camera, showed the Ka-226 light utility helicopter attempting to land on a beach when its tail struck the ground, causing the tail rotor to snap off.

Advertisement

The pilot then tried to regain altitude; however, he lost control, and the helicopter spiraled uncontrollably before crashing into a residential building near the village of Achi-Su, killing all four on board.

Local media reported that Achalo Magomedov, deputy general director for construction and transport support at the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, was among the dead.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters battling the blaze that engulfed the building, reducing it to rubble.

Another video captured the moment of impact, with the helicopter tearing through the roof before erupting in flames.

Reports said the helicopter was carrying employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, a company sanctioned by the European Union for producing aircraft components used by the Russian military.

The EU stated the company was “responsible for materially supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”

The deadly crash occurred as Russia intensified its aerial assaults on Ukraine, launching a barrage of drones and missiles overnight that killed at least three people and damaged major energy infrastructure in three regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles in the latest wave of attacks.