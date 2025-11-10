Sarah Ferguson makes bombshell plans for major public comeback

Sarah Ferguson plots bold comeback after years of controversy

Sarah Ferguson has made a bombshell comeback plan amid ongoing controversy surrounding her ex-husband and former Prince, Andrew.

The former Duchess of York is said to be planning a major comeback by reinventing herself as a women’s empowerment speaker.

As reported by Radar Online, Fergie, who has faced years of public criticism and recently lost her home at Royal Lodge and several charity roles, has hired a “brand rescue team” to help reshape her image.

A source revealed that Sarah wants to focus on topics like confidence and body image, believing her past struggles can inspire others.

"Sarah thinks she can transform all the setbacks she's faced into a kind of strength. She truly believes that everything she's gone through – the embarrassment, the rejection, the public shaming – has given her a special perspective on empowerment,” an insider said.

“In her mind, that makes her qualified to motivate other women and reclaim her place in the spotlight."

However, another insider shared that the “irony is impossible to ignore,” adding, “Sarah's talking about publishing books on empowerment and confidence while her former husband remains tied to one of the monarchy's darkest scandals.”

“To a lot of people, it comes off as completely tone-deaf. The notion of her sitting on high-profile panels about women's rights has left many stunned."