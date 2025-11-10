 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose at LA event on Remembrance Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend Remembrance Day evening in LA

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 10, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose at LA event on Remembrance Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose at LA event on Remembrance Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spoted at a star-studded event in LA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend Remembrance Day alongside Hollywood A-listers including Serena Williams and Demi Lovato at the as King Charles and family attend the Festival of Remembrance.

Advertisement

The couple gathered at LA’s Pacific Design Center for a fundraiser hosted by Baby2Baby, a non-profit organisation helping children in need.

This comes days after Harry penned a personal essay titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry,” to look back into his life in Britain.

Speaking about his essay, Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, told Mirror : "The word that stood out for me in that essay was 'currently'.

"Harry said 'although I may currently live in the United States'…..which does suggest that he doesn’t yet see his move there as necessarily permanent.

"There’s obviously a lot about his homeland that he misses: a pint of beer, a cup of tea, the banter of the mess. But you can be nostalgic about a past life — and still be happy in your new one. And I think Harry is genuinely happy in California with his wife and children. For now,” she noted.

Advertisement