Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose at LA event on Remembrance Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spoted at a star-studded event in LA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend Remembrance Day alongside Hollywood A-listers including Serena Williams and Demi Lovato at the as King Charles and family attend the Festival of Remembrance.

The couple gathered at LA’s Pacific Design Center for a fundraiser hosted by Baby2Baby, a non-profit organisation helping children in need.

This comes days after Harry penned a personal essay titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry,” to look back into his life in Britain.

Speaking about his essay, Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, told Mirror : "The word that stood out for me in that essay was 'currently'.

"Harry said 'although I may currently live in the United States'…..which does suggest that he doesn’t yet see his move there as necessarily permanent.

"There’s obviously a lot about his homeland that he misses: a pint of beer, a cup of tea, the banter of the mess. But you can be nostalgic about a past life — and still be happy in your new one. And I think Harry is genuinely happy in California with his wife and children. For now,” she noted.