Queen Elizabeth II is questioned over her blind spot for Andrew

The defamed former Prince, who has been accused of sexually abusing late Virginia Giuffre during her teens, was fiercely protected by his mother.



Church of England vicar, Stephen Kuhrt, asked whether Her Majesty had a blind spot for the son.

He wrote: “Three years on from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, much of the admiration for her strong sense of duty continues.

“Fairness demands, however, that Elizabeth II receive an equal scrutiny to others in positions of responsibility.

“Is it really credible that she was entirely ignorant of the activities and certainly the associations of the son to whom she was so close?

“If not, was her non-action on behalf of the vulnerable compatible with the role of someone so publicly pledged (‘whether my life be long or short’) to the service of her people?

“Should we accept the excuse that she had a blind-spot towards the ‘weaknesses’ of her supposed favourite child?” he noted.