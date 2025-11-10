Prince Harry comes under fire over his LA shenanigans

Advertisement

Prince Harry has been called out for partying in America as his family in the UK marks Remembrance Day.



The Duke of Sussex was seen with wife Meghan Markle as the couple posed with Serena Williams and Selena Gomez on Sunday in LA for a fundraiser gala.

Body language expert Judi James, however, notes that Harry longs for his life in the UK.

Speaking about Harry’s new essay on what is means to be a British, she told the Mirror: "'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation. 'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact. But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid. The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK.”

“It's a word that leaves things open, like: 'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work."

Judi continued: "It sounds like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK… Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might be on the horizon."