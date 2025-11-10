Sarah Ferguson aims to use royal ties to relaunch her image amid Andrew scandal

Sarah Ferguson hopes royal name can boost her return to spotlight amid Andrew drama

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to use her royal connections and celebrity status to stage a major comeback amid ongoing drama surrounding her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The former Duchess of York is said to be working on a book series and a speaking tour focused on women’s confidence and resilience after being thrown out of the Royal Lodge.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source revealed Fergie hopes to appear at global conferences, wellness retreats and leadership events.

"She's setting her sights high – global conferences, wellness retreats, and women's leadership events," the insider said.

They added, "Sarah pictures herself sharing the stage with business leaders and activists, speaking about resilience and self-worth.

“She's already telling those close to her that this is the beginning of her big comeback."

However, critics are saying that the move feels out of touch given her past links to Jeffrey Epstein and her ex-husband Andrew’s involvement in the scandal.

"It's astonishing that Sarah believes she can reinvent herself as a champion of women while remaining linked to men like Epstein and Andrew,” said a women's rights campaigner.

“The trauma Virginia Giuffre endured is still very real to people, and for Sarah to step into the empowerment arena feels deeply inappropriate almost as if she's trying to rewrite the past."