Sarah Ferguson to take action after learning of Andrew's new plans?

Sarah Ferguson furious as ex-Prince Andrew seeks deal over Epstein ties

Sarah Ferguson is said to be furious after hearing that her ex-husband and former Prince, Andrew, may be trying to negotiate a legal deal over his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Radar Online, sources have revealed that the deal could leave the former Duchess of York, exposed.

Advertisement

They said that Fergie is said to be “steaming” about it, and warned the royal family that if she is “thrown under the bus,” it could create serious problems for them.

The source added that Sarah has been involved in these matters for a long time, knows a lot and should not be underestimated.\

They said, "If she gets thrown under the bus for this, there will no doubt be huge repercussions for the royal family.”

"Sarah has been at this a long time,” they added. “She knows a lot – and shouldn't be underestimated."