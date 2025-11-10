Travis Barker opens up about son Rocky 13 choosing guitars over drums

Photo: Travis Barker reveals how son Rocky 13 inspired him to learn guitar

Travis Barker has seemingly embraced the fact that his 2-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen, may not follow directly in his drumming footsteps.

Speaking to Us Weekly while discussing his love for running, Barker said Rocky's musical interests are already clear.

When asked if his son is into strolling, he replied, “As long as he has his guitar in his hand, he’s fine.”

“He’s obsessed with music, specifically guitars, and he doesn’t go anywhere without a guitar. He walks through airports holding a guitar,” Barker added.

The musician also admitted Rocky’s choice has pushed him into learning something new.

“Well, he plays drums a little bit too. But what it’s done is it’s challenged me to learn the guitar with him so I can teach him," he also noted.

In conclusion, Barker remarked, "And my oldest son, Landon, plays guitar, so it’s something we can all do together.”