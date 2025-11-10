Gordon Ramsay calls out worst dining etiquette

Gordon Ramsay shares what's the worst dining etiquette to him

Gordon Ramsay says the worst dining etiquette comes from people who can’t stop photographing their food.

“F****** ring lights and posting about how good the food is,” the celebrity chef said in a new interview with The Sunday Times published November 9 when asked about dining etiquettes.

The chef acknowledged that influencers can be beneficial for brands, but noted that it can ruin the dining experience for others.

He went on to call diners in America the biggest offenders “because they’re constantly taking f****** pictures with their flashlights on.”

The Hell’s Kitchen star also made it clear he won’t be changing his menus for guests using weight-loss injections like Ozempic or Mounjaro.

“That is absolute b*******,” he said, reacting to Heston Blumenthal’s “mindful” reduced-portion menu at The Fat Duck.

“There’s no f****** way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab. The problem is with them for eating too much in the first f****** place!”

The British restaurateur owns dozens of establishments worldwide, including Gordon Ramsay Burger in Las Vegas, Bread Street Kitchen and Bar in London, and Le Pressoir D’Argent in Bordeaux.

He’ll soon open a new British-style gastropub at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California.